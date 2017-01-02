CT police probing Gugulethu mall robbery
It is believed that the gunmen broke into five stores at the shopping centre on New Year's Eve.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police are investigating a case of robbery and assault following a daring robbery at the Gugulethu Square Mall.
It's believed the gunmen broke into five stores at the shopping centre on New Year's Eve.
Reports suggests that at least 30 people were involved.
The police's Frederick van Wyk explained what happened: "Gugulethu police detectives are investigating a case of business robbery after a shopping centre in Gugulethu was broken into. Armed suspects with balaclavas and gloves gained entry through the roof of the security control room and threatened the security guards inside."
#MallRobbery They overpowered guards and forced them to radio others who were on patrol inside the mall. All tied up. @JustKoyana pic.twitter.com/AcjZTNnace— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 1, 2017
Van Wyk says the guards were rounded up, tied up and assaulted.
"They stole cellphones, clothing, televisions, liqour and even grinded through a safe in one of the cellular telephone stores. Anyone with any information on the robbery is kindly requested to call the Gugulethu police on 021 684 2300."
(Edited by Zunaid Ismael)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.