CT police probing Gugulethu mall robbery

It is believed that the gunmen broke into five stores at the shopping centre on New Year's Eve.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police are investigating a case of robbery and assault following a daring robbery at the Gugulethu Square Mall.

Reports suggests that at least 30 people were involved.

The police's Frederick van Wyk explained what happened: "Gugulethu police detectives are investigating a case of business robbery after a shopping centre in Gugulethu was broken into. Armed suspects with balaclavas and gloves gained entry through the roof of the security control room and threatened the security guards inside."

#MallRobbery They overpowered guards and forced them to radio others who were on patrol inside the mall. All tied up. @JustKoyana pic.twitter.com/AcjZTNnace — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 1, 2017

Van Wyk says the guards were rounded up, tied up and assaulted.

"They stole cellphones, clothing, televisions, liqour and even grinded through a safe in one of the cellular telephone stores. Anyone with any information on the robbery is kindly requested to call the Gugulethu police on 021 684 2300."

(Edited by Zunaid Ismael)