Cape Town minstrel parade set to kick off

Overcast conditions and the threat of light rains have not dampened enthusiasm for this year's minstrel parade.

CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town officials will be maintaining a visible presence as the Cape Town Minstrel parade gets underway shortly.

The traditional carnival will start in Keizersgracht Street and the hundreds of singing and dancing minstrel troupes will end their show in the Bo Kaap.

Several Capetonians have spent the night camped out along the march route in the CBD in anticipation of the Tweede Nuwejaar festivities.

The colourful extravaganza is due to kick off in a short while.

Marred by drama in recent weeks, the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association (CTMCA) has decided its 36 troupes will not be marching today.

The splinter group is expected to host the parade later today.

Tweede Nuwejaar parade hosts Kaapse Klopse Karnivaal Assosiasie however say the spat will not get in the way of a good show.

(Edited by Neo Koza)