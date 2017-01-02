Cape Town minstrel parade set to kick off
Overcast conditions and the threat of light rains have not dampened enthusiasm for this year's minstrel parade.
CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town officials will be maintaining a visible presence as the Cape Town Minstrel parade gets underway shortly.
The traditional carnival will start in Keizersgracht Street and the hundreds of singing and dancing minstrel troupes will end their show in the Bo Kaap.
Overcast conditions and the threat of light rains have not dampened enthusiasm for this year's minstrel parade.
Several Capetonians have spent the night camped out along the march route in the CBD in anticipation of the Tweede Nuwejaar festivities.
The colourful extravaganza is due to kick off in a short while.
Marred by drama in recent weeks, the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association (CTMCA) has decided its 36 troupes will not be marching today.
The splinter group is expected to host the parade later today.
Tweede Nuwejaar parade hosts Kaapse Klopse Karnivaal Assosiasie however say the spat will not get in the way of a good show.
(Edited by Neo Koza)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.