A wave of color fills streets of CPT as minstrel parade gets underway

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
Popular Topics
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

A wave of color fills streets of CPT as minstrel parade gets underway

Thousands of people have been lining the streets for several hours.

Troupes getting ready to march through the streets of Cape Town. Picture: Natalie Malgas
Troupes getting ready to march through the streets of Cape Town. Picture: Natalie Malgas
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - It's all systems go as the Cape Minstrels make their way dancing and singing through the Cape Town CBD.

More than 40 minstrel troupes comprising of around 12,000 members are taking part in today's festivities.

The age old tradition will see the troupes marching through the city for a finale in the Bo-Kaap.

The wave of technicolor costumes, song and dance has quickly gained momentum as spectators join in the fun.

Thousands of people have been lining the streets for several hours, some were camped out last night to get a good spot.

Despite some logistical hiccups leading up to the event and apparent internal squabbles, some Minstrels say they'll return every year.

“I love the Klops. I was born in the Klops. I have been here since the 50’s.”

Event hosts the Kaapse Klopse Karnaval Assossiasie says the party is expected to stretch well into the night.

(Edited by Neo Koza)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions