A wave of color fills streets of CPT as minstrel parade gets underway

CAPE TOWN - It's all systems go as the Cape Minstrels make their way dancing and singing through the Cape Town CBD.

More than 40 minstrel troupes comprising of around 12,000 members are taking part in today's festivities.

The age old tradition will see the troupes marching through the city for a finale in the Bo-Kaap.

The wave of technicolor costumes, song and dance has quickly gained momentum as spectators join in the fun.

crowds line the streets to catch the annual #CTMinstrels traditions. NM pic.twitter.com/IZt4foz40p — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2017

Thousands of people have been lining the streets for several hours, some were camped out last night to get a good spot.

Despite some logistical hiccups leading up to the event and apparent internal squabbles, some Minstrels say they'll return every year.

“I love the Klops. I was born in the Klops. I have been here since the 50’s.”

Event hosts the Kaapse Klopse Karnaval Assossiasie says the party is expected to stretch well into the night.

#CTMinstrels spectators of the annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar festivities say they've been camping out for days to secure a good spot. NM pic.twitter.com/Gvv5D2pwtF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2017

(Edited by Neo Koza)