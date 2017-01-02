217 suspects arrested in Gauteng on New Year's weekend

The suspects have been taken into custody for various crimes, including murder and possession of unlicensed firearms.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have arrested 217 suspects since New Year's eve for various crimes, with Hillbrow named as a hot spot.

Suspects have been taken into custody for murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, dagga, stolen property and hijackings.

The police's Kay Makhubela says eight unlicensed firearms have been recovered and the suspects will appear in court tomorrow.

“The provincial commissioner wants to thank the community of Gauteng, particularly the Hillbrow community as they assisted us in making sure that people were safe during the entering of the New Year.”

