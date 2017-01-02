217 suspects arrested in Gauteng on New Year's weekend
The suspects have been taken into custody for various crimes, including murder and possession of unlicensed firearms.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have arrested 217 suspects since New Year's eve for various crimes, with Hillbrow named as a hot spot.
Suspects have been taken into custody for murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, dagga, stolen property and hijackings.
The police's Kay Makhubela says eight unlicensed firearms have been recovered and the suspects will appear in court tomorrow.
“The provincial commissioner wants to thank the community of Gauteng, particularly the Hillbrow community as they assisted us in making sure that people were safe during the entering of the New Year.”
(Edited by Neo Koza)
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.