Zuma sends condolences to families of those killed on SA roads
President has also wished all South Africans a happy, successful, productive and prosperous new year.
JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma has extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of the government to all South Africans who lost their loved ones during the festive season.
In his New Year message, president Zuma has described the year 2016 as a fruitful and productive year despite all political turbulence that faced the country, the African National Congress and the president himself.
He has also wished all South Africans a happy, successful, productive and prosperous new year, saying the government is mourning with those who lost their loved ones.
“May their souls rest in peace. We thank our law enforcement agencies for ensuring order and peace during the holidays. We wish you all a happy, successful, productive and prosperous new year.”
Zuma says the year 2017 must be a decisive one for the country as it takes the reconstruction and development programme forward.
He also mentioned that high the unemployment rate was still a challenge.
“Jobs remain high on the list of priorities of our people.”
WATCH: The president’s New Year’s address
Meanwhile, various political parties have voiced their well wishes for South Africans in the coming year and say they are eager to see positive changes in the country in 2017.
The DA’s Mmusi Maimane says he hopes there will be a commitment towards building an inclusive economy that guarantees job creation for the 9 million jobless South Africans.
Maimane also says 2017 presents a new opportunity to start afresh by recommitting to economic advancement, the rule of law, accountability, constitutionalism and ubuntu.
The Inkatha Freedom Party says there is still much work to be done and every citizen needs to look at the state of the political climate of the country.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
