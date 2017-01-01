Swimmers evacuated from Strand beach as lifeguards search for missing child

The nine-year-old girl was swimming at the beach, where around 40,000 people have gathered on the first day of the year.

CAPE TOWN – Thousands of swimmers have been evacuated from Strand Beach as lifeguards and rescue workers search for a missing child.

The nine-year-old girl was swimming at the beach, where around 40,000 people have gathered on the first day of the year, when she disappeared.

The city’s JP Smith says, “Life Saving and the NSRI are patrolling the beach front and have evacuated all the people out of the water so that they can see if anybody is drifting in the water and to see if they can find the nine-year-old.”

Smith says there have been a few such incidents along the False Bay coast this morning.

“We had an abandoned child, about 1 year six months which we found along False Bay with no clothes and a hospital blanket wrapped around him, where they could not find the parents. Those parents have since been found.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)