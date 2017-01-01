Six killed on Western Cape roads during the weekend

Gugulethu police looking for gunmen behind daring mall robbery
Local
Six people have lost their lives on the roads over the course of the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - Six people have lost their lives on the roads over the course of the weekend in the Western Cape.
Traffic fines totalling over R400,000 have also been issued by officials.
Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says a total of 12 drunken drivers have been arrested.
“The highest reading recorded was 1.24mg/1,000ml and that was in the southern cape in Knysna and the male driver was nearly five times over the legal limit.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
