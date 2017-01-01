Shembe worshippers begin annual pilgrimage
President Zuma has wished members of the Nazareth Baptist Church well as they begin their annual pilgrimage.
JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has wished members of the Nazareth Baptist Church well as they begin their annual pilgrimage on Sunday.
Worshippers from all over the country are expected to gather at Durban's mount Nhlangakazi in honour of founder Inkosi Isiah Shembe.
Members of the church believe God spoke to Shembe on the mountain instructing him to start the church in the early 1900's.
The church is one of South Africa’s oldest indigenous churches.
Presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga says, “The church is one of the biggest and indigenous church in South Africa, so the pilgrimage that its members with commence from Sunday and Monday is a very important event in the church’s calendar.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
