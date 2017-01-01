Shembe worshippers begin annual pilgrimage

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
Popular Topics
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Shembe worshippers begin annual pilgrimage

President Zuma has wished members of the Nazareth Baptist Church well as they begin their annual pilgrimage.

FILE: President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has wished members of the Nazareth Baptist Church well as they begin their annual pilgrimage on Sunday.

Worshippers from all over the country are expected to gather at Durban's mount Nhlangakazi in honour of founder Inkosi Isiah Shembe.

Members of the church believe God spoke to Shembe on the mountain instructing him to start the church in the early 1900's.

The church is one of South Africa’s oldest indigenous churches.

Presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga says, “The church is one of the biggest and indigenous church in South Africa, so the pilgrimage that its members with commence from Sunday and Monday is a very important event in the church’s calendar.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions