Seven people killed after head-on collision in Elandsfotein
Local
Paramedics arrived on the scene to find several passenger trapped in the burning wreckage.
JOHANNESBURG – Seven people have been killed after a head-on collision between a taxi and a car in Elandsfontein.
The vehicles reportedly burst into flame shortly after the incident.
Paramedics arrived on the scene to find several passenger trapped in the burning wreckage.
Five people were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.