Seven people killed after head-on collision in Elandsfotein

JOHANNESBURG – Seven people have been killed after a head-on collision between a taxi and a car in Elandsfontein.

The vehicles reportedly burst into flame shortly after the incident.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to find several passenger trapped in the burning wreckage.

Five people were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.