Political parties wish South Africans a Happy New Year
Various political parties have voiced their well wishes for all South Africans in the coming New Year.
JOHANNESBURG - Various political parties have voiced their well wishes for all South Africans in the coming New Year, and say they're eager to see positive changes in the country in 2017.
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane says he hopes there will be a commitment towards building an inclusive economy that guarantees job creation for the nine million jobless South Africans.
Maimane also says 2017 presents a new opportunity to start fresh by recommitting to economic advancement.
May 2017 bring with it the positive changes that will ensure that we build a better South Africa for all. - @MmusiMaimane #HappyNewYear— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) December 31, 2016
Meanwhile, the Inkatha Freedom Party says there is still much work to be done and every citizen needs to look at the state of the political climate of the country.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Gugulethu police looking for gunmen behind daring mall robbery
-
Six killed on Western Cape roads during the weekend
-
Swimmers evacuated from Strand beach as lifeguards search for missing child
-
ACSA says fuel supply at George Airport to return to normal
-
Seven people killed after head-on collision in Elandsfotein
-
Boy (2) in critical condition after apparent failed hijacking
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.