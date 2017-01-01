Political parties wish South Africans a Happy New Year

Various political parties have voiced their well wishes for all South Africans in the coming New Year.

JOHANNESBURG - Various political parties have voiced their well wishes for all South Africans in the coming New Year, and say they're eager to see positive changes in the country in 2017.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane says he hopes there will be a commitment towards building an inclusive economy that guarantees job creation for the nine million jobless South Africans.

Maimane also says 2017 presents a new opportunity to start fresh by recommitting to economic advancement.

May 2017 bring with it the positive changes that will ensure that we build a better South Africa for all. - @MmusiMaimane #HappyNewYear — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) December 31, 2016

Meanwhile, the Inkatha Freedom Party says there is still much work to be done and every citizen needs to look at the state of the political climate of the country.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)