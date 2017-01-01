Police hunt for suspects involved in 2 Ocean View fatal shootings
A six-month-old-baby girl died in hospital after she was shot in an apparent gang-related shooting in the area on Friday night.
CAPE TOWN – Police are hunting for the suspects involved in two fatal shooting incidents in Ocean View, Cape Town.
A six-month-old-baby girl died in hospital after she was shot in an apparent gang-related shooting in the area on Friday night.
Three other people were wounded in the incident and had to be taken to hospital.
In a separate incident which occurred nearly two hours later in a different street, a man was gunned down.
The police’s Frederick van Wyk says, “No arrest has been made as yet and investigation continues. Anyone with any information about this shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.