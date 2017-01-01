Police hunt for suspects involved in 2 Ocean View fatal shootings

A six-month-old-baby girl died in hospital after she was shot in an apparent gang-related shooting in the area on Friday night.

CAPE TOWN – Police are hunting for the suspects involved in two fatal shooting incidents in Ocean View, Cape Town.

A six-month-old-baby girl died in hospital after she was shot in an apparent gang-related shooting in the area on Friday night.

Three other people were wounded in the incident and had to be taken to hospital.

In a separate incident which occurred nearly two hours later in a different street, a man was gunned down.

The police’s Frederick van Wyk says, “No arrest has been made as yet and investigation continues. Anyone with any information about this shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”