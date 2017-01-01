Over 600 arrested for various crimes in Cape Town

Fifty-seven people who've been on the police's wanted list were also arrested during the operations.

CAPE TOWN - More than 600 people in the Blue Downs cluster are starting their New Year behind bars after they were arrested for a series of crimes.

Police assisted by the City of Cape Town's law enforcement agencies raided 62 homes this week where they nabbed 131 suspects for drugs possession and illegally selling alcohol.

Fifty-seven people who've been on the police's wanted list were also arrested during the operations.

In addition to the drug-related arrests, more than 450 people have been nabbed for murder, attempted murder, and rape, among others.

At least 50 of those in custody for minor offenses were kept overnight and released.

Police also confiscated two firearms, an imitation firearm and four rounds of ammunition.

Just over 2,000 litres of alcohol was also seized during the operations.

Some of the suspects are expected to appear in court this week.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)