Lockdown lifted at St Albans prison
Eastern Cape correctional services has partially lifted a lockdown at St Albans prison following a deadly brawl.
The correctional facility on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth placed a restriction on visits after last Monday's mayhem in which three convicts were stabbed to death.
Officials on Saturday also had to deal with a situation where inmates barricaded themselves inside a cellblock and refused to take their food.
Provincial commissioner Nkosinathi Breakfast says that situation was brought under control.
“The prisoners were not on hunger strike. But the procedure is that whether you want to eat or not inmates are required to be at the dining hall.”
Breakfast adds they've also relaxed the lockdown.
“Offenders in some of the units are eating, are able to receive visitors and have access to phone. We’ll also be able to allow them to exercise when everything is under control.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
