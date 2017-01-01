Lockdown lifted at St Albans prison

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
Popular Topics
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Lockdown lifted at St Albans prison

Eastern Cape correctional services has partially lifted a lockdown at St Albans prison following a deadly brawl.

FILE: St Albans Prison in Port Elizabeth. Picture: Google Maps.
FILE: St Albans Prison in Port Elizabeth. Picture: Google Maps.
26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape correctional services has partially lifted a lockdown at St Albans prison following a deadly brawl.

The correctional facility on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth placed a restriction on visits after last Monday's mayhem in which three convicts were stabbed to death.

Officials on Saturday also had to deal with a situation where inmates barricaded themselves inside a cellblock and refused to take their food.

Provincial commissioner Nkosinathi Breakfast says that situation was brought under control.

“The prisoners were not on hunger strike. But the procedure is that whether you want to eat or not inmates are required to be at the dining hall.”

Breakfast adds they've also relaxed the lockdown.

“Offenders in some of the units are eating, are able to receive visitors and have access to phone. We’ll also be able to allow them to exercise when everything is under control.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions