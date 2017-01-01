Gugulethu police looking for gunmen behind daring mall robbery
Police are looking for a group of people alleged to be behind a daring robbery at Gugulethu Square Mall.
CAPE TOWN - Police are looking for a group of people alleged to be behind a daring robbery at Gugulethu Square Mall in Cape Town.
It's believed the gunmen gained entry into the shopping centre through a control room's roof on Saturday.
They then overpowered security guards and forced them to radio others who were on patrol inside the mall.
The police's Frederick van Wyk says, “They were all forced into the control room, tired up with handcuffs and assaulted. The suspects then broke into about five shops.”
The robbers made off with cellphones, clothing, TVs, liquor and cut open a safe at one of the cellphone shops.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Six killed on Western Cape roads during the weekend
-
Political parties wish South Africans a Happy New Year
-
Swimmers evacuated from Strand beach as lifeguards search for missing child
-
ACSA says fuel supply at George Airport to return to normal
-
Seven people killed after head-on collision in Elandsfotein
-
Boy (2) in critical condition after apparent failed hijacking
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.