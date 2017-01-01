Gugulethu police looking for gunmen behind daring mall robbery

CAPE TOWN - Police are looking for a group of people alleged to be behind a daring robbery at Gugulethu Square Mall in Cape Town.

It's believed the gunmen gained entry into the shopping centre through a control room's roof on Saturday.

They then overpowered security guards and forced them to radio others who were on patrol inside the mall.

The police's Frederick van Wyk says, “They were all forced into the control room, tired up with handcuffs and assaulted. The suspects then broke into about five shops.”

The robbers made off with cellphones, clothing, TVs, liquor and cut open a safe at one of the cellphone shops.

