Gauteng Health Department welcomes 120 New Year’s babies

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has congratulated all mothers who gave birth to the New Year's babies and urged parents to take care of their babies.

The province has already delivered 120 babies, which 62 of them are girls and 58 boys since the first minute of 2017.

Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital is leading with a total thirty babies and the first baby of the New Year in the province was born at this hospital at one minute passed twelve at noon.

Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu says there can be no better way of beginning a new year than bringing a new life on this earth.

Mahlangu says she wishes all babies a long and healthy life and also reminded parents to ensure that their babies receive the necessary immunizations available at the health facilities.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona says, “The MEC has congratulated all the mothers and also a word of gratitude to all employees who were involved.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)