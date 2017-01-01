Breakaway Cape minstrel association ‘ready to host own parade’
The association has withdrawn from the City's main event set to take place on 2 January.
CAPE TOWN - The Cape Minstrel Carnival Association says it is ready to host its own parade at the Athlone Stadium on Monday.
The association has withdrawn from the City's main event set to take place in the CBD on Monday, with officials blaming the City of Cape Town for causing division amongst minstrel groups.
The city last month granted hosting rights for the annual carnival to the Kaapse Klopse Karnivaal Association.
The Cape Minstrel Carnival Association says they will distance themselves from the main Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations set to take place in the Cape Town CBD on Monday.
CEO of the association Kevin Momberg says they will move their minstrel troops to the Athlone Stadium to host their own event.
“Free of charge to the pensioners and children under 12.”
He says the City of Cape Town granting hosting rights to the Kaapse Klopse Karnivaal Association causes friction between the two groups.
“The city had decided to divide us. They’ve now given them the rights to host this parade. We are disappointed.”
The Athlone Stadium event is set to start at 11 o'clock on Monday morning.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
