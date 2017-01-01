Boy (2) in critical condition after apparent failed hijacking

A woman was driving with her son in centurion late last night, when the toddler sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

JOHANNESBUERG – Police have launched an investigation in to an apparent failed hijacking in which a two-year-old boy has been critically injured.

A woman was driving with her son in Centurion late last night, when the toddler sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Paramedics say the woman kept driving until she spotted an ambulance.

The boy has since been rushed to hospital.