Bodies of couple found in fire damaged home

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Limpopo are investigating the death of a couple whose bodies were found burnt inside their home near Thohoyandou.

Authorities say the body of a 25-year-old woman was found in the kitchen, and her 36-year-old partner was found in the passage outside the kitchen.

Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe says the motive for the incident is still unknown but domestic violence is suspected.

“As of now the motive behind this incident and the cause of fire are still unknown, but our forensic investigators will do their work in order to determine the cause of fire. The investigation continues.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)