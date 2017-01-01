Bodies of couple found in fire damaged home

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
Popular Topics
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Bodies of couple found in fire damaged home

Police in Limpopo are investigating the death of a couple whose bodies were found burnt inside their home.

FILE: Picture: EWN.
FILE: Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Limpopo are investigating the death of a couple whose bodies were found burnt inside their home near Thohoyandou.

Authorities say the body of a 25-year-old woman was found in the kitchen, and her 36-year-old partner was found in the passage outside the kitchen.

Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe says the motive for the incident is still unknown but domestic violence is suspected.

“As of now the motive behind this incident and the cause of fire are still unknown, but our forensic investigators will do their work in order to determine the cause of fire. The investigation continues.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions