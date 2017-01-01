Bodies of couple found in fire damaged home

-
Gauteng Health Department welcomes 120 New Year’s babiesLocal
-
Rise in number of travellers flooding into ZimbabweWorld
-
Over 600 arrested for various crimes in Cape TownLocal
-
Bodies of couple found in fire damaged homeLocal
-
Shembe worshippers begin annual pilgrimageLocal
-
UPDATE: Missing Strand girl (9) foundLocal
-
Chelsea extend lead at the top, United leave it lateSport
-
World's best-paid footballersSport
-
'Tiger Woods gets 'at least one win' next year'Sport
-
Late Barkley goal earns Everton a point at HullSport
-
Qatar World Cup construction workers to get ‘cooling’ hatsWorld
-
Love, set, match: Tweeps on Serena Williams' engagementSport
-
Actor William Christopher, ‘M*A*S*H’ chaplain, dead at 84Lifestyle
-
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sherlock Holmes is match made in historyLifestyle
-
Tweede Nuwejaar: The show must go onLocal
-
Disney to receive $50m after Carrie Fisher's deathBusiness
-
Jennifer Lopez 'having fun' with DrakeLifestyle
-
'Violence spreads like a contagious infection among friends'World
-
Political parties wish South Africans a Happy New YearLocal
-
Zuma describes 2016 as productive in New Year’s messageLocal
-
EFF thanks voters, labels 2016 their yearLocal
-
'Jobs, nation building & economic transformation priorities for 2017'Local
-
DA questions matric mark adjustmentsLocal
-
Linda Mti steps down from Mandela Bay municipalityLocal
-
[OPINION] The real tragedy this week is Syria, not George MichaelOpinion
-
[OPNION] Refugees in Africa faced bitter disappointments in 2016World
-
[OPINION] How to keep tabs on your sugar intake over the holidaysOpinion
-
[OPINION] Inside Morocco’s AU ambitionsWorld
-
[OPINION] SA universities must learn to engage with chaosOpinion
-
[OPEN LETTER] Charles Nqakula apologises to Lukhanyo CalataOpinion
-
Matric Results 2016
-
[LIVE BLOG] ANC NEC briefingLocal
-
[LIVE BLOG] Black Friday fever hits SALocal
-
Understanding municipal politics: Exploring fruitless & wasteful expenditureLocal
-
Municipal Spending: The key factorsLocal
-
SA's worst wasters: The 20 most wasteful municipalitiesLocal
-
[LIVE BLOG] #USElections2016: Trump wins race for White HouseWorld
-
[LIVE BLOG] State capture court battleLocal
-
[LIVE BLOG] The 2016 mid-term budget
-
US investors brace for 2017 shocks after surprise 2016 runWorld
-
Acsa says it's working on solution to George Airport fuel issueLocal
-
Victims considering legal action after heist at FNBLocal
-
Debt Rescue warns of even tougher 2017Local
-
Why competition can be healthy for development-friendly tradeWorld
-
Silicon Valley’s obscure unicorns could boost 2017 IPO marketBusiness
Bodies of couple found in fire damaged home
Police in Limpopo are investigating the death of a couple whose bodies were found burnt inside their home.
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Limpopo are investigating the death of a couple whose bodies were found burnt inside their home near Thohoyandou.
Authorities say the body of a 25-year-old woman was found in the kitchen, and her 36-year-old partner was found in the passage outside the kitchen.
Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe says the motive for the incident is still unknown but domestic violence is suspected.
“As of now the motive behind this incident and the cause of fire are still unknown, but our forensic investigators will do their work in order to determine the cause of fire. The investigation continues.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
