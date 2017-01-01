Beaches goers urged to be mindful of risks while swimming
At least 15 drowning incidents have been reported in the Western Cape over the last two week.
CAPE TOWN – Rescue authorities are warning the thousands of people expected to head to the beaches today to be extra mindful of the risks.
This comes after two teenagers boys drowned while playing near an estuary in Muizenberg in Cape Town on Friday.
A two-year-old drowned in Fresnaye on the same day.
The National Sea Rescue Institute’s Craig Lambinon says, “While you swimming, don’t swim alone, swim with a friend. Or if you’re a child, swim with a responsible adult supervision and we’re urging people to have their safety as priority as they go to the beach.”
The Western Cape Emergency Management Services has urged people to only swim at beaches with lifeguards on duty.
At the same time, police have opened an inquest docket after a 70-year-old man from Constantia fell about 8 metres to his death at Cape Point.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
