ACSA says fuel supply at George Airport to return to normal

The popular Garden Route airport has been battling with jet fuel supplies, leading to delays and reroutes for certain flights.

CAPE TOWN – Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) says the fuel supply at George Airport will return to normal in the next few weeks.

The popular Garden Route airport has been battling with jet fuel supplies, leading to delays and reroutes for certain flights.

Airports Company South Africa has contingency plans in place in order to direct fuel to George Airport, which includes getting fuel supplies from East London and Durban.

ACSA says the normal fuel supply at the airport will resume in early January.

Airlines such as Mango Airways and FlySAfair has assured customers there will be no fuel-shortage related delays on flights.

Mango says it is working with ACSA to deal with the problem.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)