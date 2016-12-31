Victims considering legal actions after heist at FNB
The group of FNB clients says they intend to resume talks with the bank next month to obtain compensation.
JOHANNESBURG - The group of First National Bank (FNB) clients, whose safety deposit boxes were stolen during a heist at FNB's Randburg branch, says they intend to resume talks with the bank next month to obtain compensation.
They say more people involved have come forward and they are still considering legal action.
Last week, an unknown number of men overpowered a security guard, held him hostage and made off with 200 safety deposit boxes.
The group’s Kelly Fraser says they have strength in numbers and are working in pulling all their resources together.
“We’re cooling our resources and we feel we have a strong case. The more we find out the better we feel.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
