Tweede Nuwejaar: The show must go on

Minstrel associations have been at loggerheads over the rights to host the annual event

CAPE TOWN - The hosts for this year's Tweede Nuwejaar parade say they're confident the event will run smoothly despite ongoing behind-the-scenes disputes.

Earlier this week the City of Cape Town granted the permit for the hosting rights to the Kaapse Klopse Karnivaal Assosiasie (KKKA) - a tender worth R1.8 million.

The Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association (CTMCA) was not happy about this, as they were bidding to rather host the event on 7 January.

The association's Kevin Momberg says the 36 troupes associated with the CTMCA will not be taking part in the parade, but will instead march at Athlone Stadium.

"We want to apologise to all our spectators and our supporters that want to see the parade. It has a negative impact on the festivities. We have thousands of visitors coming from overseas to see the event."

The KKKA's Muneeb Gambeno says while they are disappointed with the CTMCA's decision, the show will go on on Monday.

"We in our right have anything between 30 and 36 troupes associated with us. And then the Cape District Minstrel Board has another 14 troupes have acceded to the terms and conditions that govern us."