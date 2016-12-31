SPCA: Be mindful of pets when discharging fireworks
The organisation says it sees many bewildered & frightened stray animals coming through its doors after New Year’s Eve celebrations.
CAPE TOWN - The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) says it sees many bewildered and frightened stray animals coming through its doors every year, following New Year’s Eve celebrations.
The organisation is therefore calling on locals to be mindful of their furry friends when discharging fireworks, as part of celebrations on Saturday evening.
It says some of these animals are often severely injured, mostly as a result of being struck by cars after they try to run from the fireworks.
The SPCA's Tara McGovern says, “We urge the public to please be extra vigilant with their animals. Try playing calming music, put your animal in a safe and secure environment where they can relax. If you know that your animal gets particularly stressed, then we encourage you to go to your nearest vet shop and purchase some homeopathic remedies.”
