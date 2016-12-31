Search for Cape Town prison escapees continues
Nine of the 14 prisoners, who escaped from the Philippi Magistrates Court holding cells, have been arrested.
CAPE TOWN - The search for several prisoners who escaped from the Philippi Magistrates Court holding cells continues.
Cape Town police say nine men have already been recaptured following the incident earlier this week.
Fourteen prisoners are believed to have overpowered a court orderly, before they were supposed to have been transported to Pollsmoor prison.
The men appeared in court for cases including theft, assault and drug possession.
The police's Frederick van Wyk says the majority of the men were re-arrested within hours of their escape.
“The search for the remaining prisoners continues. They will appear in court next month on the charge of escape from lawful custody.”
Police are calling on the public to come forward with information to help track down the remaining five suspects.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
