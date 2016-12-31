Liquor store owner killed during foiled robbery

Cape Town police say arrests are yet to be made after a 40-year-old man was shot dead during a foiled robbery.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police say arrests are yet to be made after a liquor store owner was shot dead during a foiled robbery attempt in Parow.

A group of men attempted to rob a bottle store on Voortrekker road on Friday afternoon.

The suspects are believed to have shot the 40-year-old owner after they failed to gain access to the premises.

The police's Frederick Van Wyk says, “Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident whereby a 40-year-old man was fatally wounded are under investigation. We’ve opened a murder case for further investigation. The motive for this murder is unknown at this stage.”

