Liquor store owner killed during foiled robbery
Cape Town police say arrests are yet to be made after a 40-year-old man was shot dead during a foiled robbery.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police say arrests are yet to be made after a liquor store owner was shot dead during a foiled robbery attempt in Parow.
A group of men attempted to rob a bottle store on Voortrekker road on Friday afternoon.
The suspects are believed to have shot the 40-year-old owner after they failed to gain access to the premises.
The police's Frederick Van Wyk says, “Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident whereby a 40-year-old man was fatally wounded are under investigation. We’ve opened a murder case for further investigation. The motive for this murder is unknown at this stage.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
JMPD warns residents against defying fireworks by-laws
-
EFF thanks voters, labels 2016 their year
-
Capetonians urged to give towards boy (4) orphaned by domestic violence
-
'IEB pupils have better access to quality education'
-
Gauteng can expect warm to hot weather over New Year’s
-
St Albans inmates on hunger strike after fatal clashes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.