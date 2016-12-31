JMPD warns residents against defying fireworks by-laws
Johannesburg residents who do not comply with the city's fireworks by-laws can face a fine of up to R1,500.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has warned residents that they will face fines of over R1,000 if they do not comply with the city's fireworks by-laws.
Scheduled times have been put in place to allow those celebrating into the New Year to set off the explosives, between 11pm and 1am , as well as on Sunday from 7pm to 10pm.
The City of Johannesburg has already conducted wide by-laws enforcement operations in a bid to make sure that all those legally allowed to sell fireworks are complying with safety measures.
The JMPD spokesperson Wanye Minaar says, “Fines of between R500 to R1,500 will be issued to anyone who contravenes any of the city’s bylaws. Fireworks must not be ignited anywhere near animals, filling stations, hospitals or old age homes.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
