‘Govt should help consumers learn how to spend wisely’

JOHANNESBURG - Debt Rescue has said that the government should step in, in helping consumers learn how to spend their money wisely.

This comes after reports from Focus Economics and BankservAfrica Economic Transaction Index (BETI) showing that South Africa is in for a tough 2017.

The report by think tank focus economics says that the growth per capita might be as low as 0.5%.

While BETI has reported that South Africans have seen their income decline in real terms by for the past three years.

Debt Rescue CEO Niel Roets says, “Two reports by a group of economists indicated that we’re going to have a very tough year in 2017. We most probably going to see increases in interest rates and that will also affect consumers all over the board.”

