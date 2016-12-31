‘Govt should help consumers learn how to spend wisely’
Debt Rescue says the government should help consumers learn how to spend their money wisely.
JOHANNESBURG - Debt Rescue has said that the government should step in, in helping consumers learn how to spend their money wisely.
This comes after reports from Focus Economics and BankservAfrica Economic Transaction Index (BETI) showing that South Africa is in for a tough 2017.
The report by think tank focus economics says that the growth per capita might be as low as 0.5%.
While BETI has reported that South Africans have seen their income decline in real terms by for the past three years.
Debt Rescue CEO Niel Roets says, “Two reports by a group of economists indicated that we’re going to have a very tough year in 2017. We most probably going to see increases in interest rates and that will also affect consumers all over the board.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Lesufi: It’s unfair to compare private, state-owned schools
-
Cape beachgoers warned against alcohol possession
-
St Albans inmates call for probe after fatal clashes
-
No deadline extension for Lesotho special permit applications
-
Two teenage boys drown in estuary at Muizenberg
-
CT lawyer mulls legal representation in child porn case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.