Gauteng traffic authorities urge drivers to be responsible
Obed Sibasa says motorists found driving under the influence of alcohol will spend their first day of the New Year in prison.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng traffic police are on high alert as people prepare to celebrate and welcome the New Year.
Authorities say police will be visible everywhere in the province to ensure that people celebrate within the confines of the law.
Spokesperson Obed Sibasa is urging motorists to obey the rules of the road and be extra vigilant.
Sibasa says motorists who are found driving under the influence of alcohol and those who drink in public will spend their first day of the new year in prison.
“The escalation of road deaths is alarming and unacceptable. We are not going to condone lawlessness but condemn bad behaviour.
“We call upon citizens and road users as they count down from New Year’s eve into the New Year to behave and to party and celebrate responsibly.”
