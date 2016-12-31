EFF thanks voters, labels 2016 their year
The Economic Freedom Fighters says it gives thanks to its voters for the trust they had put in the party.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has labelled 2016 as “the year of the EFF”, as they were the swing vote alongside the Democratic Alliance (DA) to dethrone the African National Congress (ANC) in three metros.
The party says it gives thanks to its voters for the trust they had put in the party, and adds the two coming years will prove that life without the ANC is possible.
The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says, “This is the year of the EFF, because the party is the one that has made sure that restore conscious in South Africa’s electoral politics.”
At the same time, Ndlozi wishes South Africans a New Year and calls upon parents to be vigilant of their children while celebrating.
“We’re also calling on all parents to take care of their children. There are high level sof child neglect in this period, we call on the whole community to stand united against child neglect.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
