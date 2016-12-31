Despite interventions, fatal road accidents continue in Limpopo

The Transport Department says it has done everything possible to curb road accidents in Limpopo.

JOHANNESBURG - The Transport Department in Limpopo says it has done everything possible to curb road accidents in the province, but they still continue.

MEC for Transport and Community Safety Nandi Ndalane together with various religious leaders seek spiritual intervention along the N1, which has claimed scores of lives this festive season.

MEC Joy Matshoge and the minister in the presidency Collins Chabane were also killed on the notorious road.

Ndalane has urged motorists to drive with caution.

“We have done everything, including having our officers on duty for 24-hours.

We’ve done point duty and doubled our efforts, but deadly accidents still continue.”

Earlier, the Minister of Transport Dipuo Peters said Limpopo has recorded the highest increase in road fatalities since 1 December.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)