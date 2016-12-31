CT lawyer mulls legal representation in child porn case
The accused has just over three months to decide whether to get legal representation.
The 42-year old man, whose resignation is effective as from Saturday, was arrested earlier this week.
He was granted bail of R1,000 on Friday in the Parow Regional Court where he appeared.
The case against the prosecutor has been postponed to 30 March to allow the investigation to be completed.
Magistrate Elsa van Zyl has also postponed it to give the accused the chance to consider getting legal representation.
The accused told the court on Friday he will consider getting a lawyer once the investigation, which has been on-going for several months, is completed.
Van Zyl granted bail of R1,000, with several conditions attached including that the man is prohibited from being in the Atlantis and Malmesbury areas.
He was also ordered to sign in at the Robertson police station every Friday and to live in Robertson at his ex's flat.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
