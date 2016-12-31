Correctional Services says St Albans hunger strike invalid
Inmates are demanding better treatment and the suspension of officials involved in the deaths of three inmates.
JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Correctional Services says it does not recognise the hunger strike by St Albans maximum prison inmates because they have not followed the required standard procedures needed when organising such an action.
The department’s Nkosinathi Breakfast says for a hunger strike to be authorised, inmates have to submit their declaration in writing and be moved to isolation, among other steps.
The prison inmates started going without food on Tuesday, a day after a clash between inmates and officials claimed the lives of three inmates.
The inmates are demanding better treatment and the suspension of officials who were involved in the deaths of their fellow inmates.
But Breakfast says the service doesn’t recognise the hunger strike and that they will not negotiate order.
He adds that they see no reason to suspend their officials because they were the ones who were initially attacked.
Also, they have no way of knowing which of the 200 officials could have dealt the killer blows that claimed the lives of the three inmates and therefore cannot suspend any of them.
Breakfast says they want to let the current investigation conclude before making a decision.
The injured officials who were involved in the clash are back at work, while eight of the 33 inmates are still at an outside hospital, with the exception of the three who died.
Inmates say they will continue to starve themselves until they get answers.
More in Local
-
Lesufi: It’s unfair to compare private, state-owned schools
-
‘Govt should help consumers learn how to spend wisely’
-
Cape beachgoers warned against alcohol possession
-
St Albans inmates call for probe after fatal clashes
-
No deadline extension for Lesotho special permit applications
-
Two teenage boys drown in estuary at Muizenberg
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.