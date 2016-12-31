Correctional Services says St Albans hunger strike invalid

Inmates are demanding better treatment and the suspension of officials involved in the deaths of three inmates.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Correctional Services says it does not recognise the hunger strike by St Albans maximum prison inmates because they have not followed the required standard procedures needed when organising such an action.

The department’s Nkosinathi Breakfast says for a hunger strike to be authorised, inmates have to submit their declaration in writing and be moved to isolation, among other steps.

The prison inmates started going without food on Tuesday, a day after a clash between inmates and officials claimed the lives of three inmates.

The inmates are demanding better treatment and the suspension of officials who were involved in the deaths of their fellow inmates.

But Breakfast says the service doesn’t recognise the hunger strike and that they will not negotiate order.

He adds that they see no reason to suspend their officials because they were the ones who were initially attacked.

Also, they have no way of knowing which of the 200 officials could have dealt the killer blows that claimed the lives of the three inmates and therefore cannot suspend any of them.

Breakfast says they want to let the current investigation conclude before making a decision.

The injured officials who were involved in the clash are back at work, while eight of the 33 inmates are still at an outside hospital, with the exception of the three who died.

Inmates say they will continue to starve themselves until they get answers.