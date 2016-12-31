Challenging times loom for matric class of 2016

Private schools in Joburg say they are aware the ‘Fees Must Fall’ protests will affect matrics starting their tertiary studies next year.

JOHANNESBURG - Private schools in Johannesburg say they are aware the “Fees Must Fall” protests, calling for a fee-free university education, will affect matriculants starting their tertiary studies next year.

This year has seen a series of violent protests at tertiary institutions under the movement “Fees Must Fall”.

Universities have been left with the option of a capped fee increase by the Department of Higher Education and will have to budget accordingly.

All of this looms for the matrics of 2016.

On Friday, the Independent Examinations Board results were released with an overall pass rate of 98.67%.

Head of academics at St John's College Anne Nettleton says they encourage their pupils not to leave the country to pursue their tertiary studies abroad.

“We don’t want to educate our pupils to leave South Africa.”

At the same time, Redhill principal Joseph Gerassi says free education should only be provided to students who are academically deserving and can’t afford to pay their fees.

“People that are wealthy need to pay for education, so we definitely have to make sure that people who cannot afford those fees are given free education.”

The department’s national matric results are expected to be released next week Wednesday (4 January).

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)