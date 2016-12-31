Cape beachgoers warned against alcohol possession

The City of Cape Town has again urged beachgoers not to take alcohol to the beach.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has again urged beachgoers not to take alcohol to the beach as law enforcement agencies gear up for the long New Year’s weekend.

There'll also be additional law enforcement and South African Police Service (SAPS) members deployed on 1 January to ensure safety on the beaches.



More than 8,000 litres or 12,000 bottles of alcohol have been confiscated along the coast in Cape Town this month alone.

The city's law enforcement director Robbie Roberts says: “We’re not going to allow any alcohol on the beaches. We don’t want people to drink and swim or drink and drive, we’re not going to tolerate that. We’re going to be visible on all integrated roadblock units.”

Roberts says those who've had their alcohol confiscated can still reclaim it.

"We’re giving them a notice that they can come and reclaim their alcohol. And if the alcohol has not be reclaimed within a month we will destroy it.“

