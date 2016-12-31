2 die in Ocean View shootings
A six-month old girl was one of the victims who died after being shot.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents in Ocean View, one of which claimed the life of a six-month-old baby.
Four people had to be rushed to hospital following a shooting in Daffodil Circle last night. A six-month old girl, named Zahnia, who was also shot, died in hospital.
The baby's mother has posted pictures of her daughter on Facebook accompanied by a message expressing her shock and grief.
In a separate incident about two hours later, a man was fatally shot in the same area.
It's unclear whether the shootings are gang-related.
"The circumstances around the shooting incident last night whereby a 23-year old man was fatally wounded are under investigation. We have opened a murder investigation," says the police's Frederick van Wyk.
