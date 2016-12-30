President Zuma wishes SA happy New Year, sets tone for 2017

The president says one of the key tasks in 2017 in promoting social cohesion should be a heightened fight against racism.

JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma says jobs, economic transformation and nation building will remain priorities for government in the coming year.

In his annual New Year’s speech, issued on Friday afternoon, the president says 2017 must be a decisive year for the country as it takes the reconstruction and development programme forward.

In ensuring that government’s priorities for nation building and job creation continue, he called on businesses and labour to collaborate with government.

The president says these partnerships are essential in transforming the economy and increasing the participation of black people as owners and managers.

He says progress in this regard will also promote the national reconciliation programme.

Zuma adds the country needs to make meaningful progress on the land reform and restitution programme in 2017, in line with the Constitution.

He also says one of the key tasks in promoting social cohesion should be a heightened fight against racism.

In view of the year 2016 year ending and the lives lost on the roads, the president extended his condolences to the families of the victims and warned road users to adhere to traffic laws.

MARKING 100 YEARS SINCE TWO SIGNIFICANT MOMENTS IN SA HISTORY

Zuma says the country will celebrate what would have been the 100th birthday of Oliver Reginald Tambo, who was president of the African National Congress and national hero.

Tambo was born on 27 October 1917.

The year 2017 also marks the centenary of the sinking of the ship, the Mendi, in which scores of black soldiers died on 21 February 1917.

Zuma says the two centenaries must be used to unite all our people in appreciation of what the country has achieved against all odds, in building a new society from the ashes of apartheid colonialism.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)