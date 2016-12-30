St Albans inmates on hunger strike after fatal clashes
JOHANNESBURG – Inmates at the St Albans Maximum Correctional Centre in Port Elizabeth say they have embarked on a hunger strike in protest against the institution’s management.
Inmates say prison management have ignored their plea for better treatment and the suspension of officials who were involved in the recent deaths of three inmates.
Inmates clashed with officials at the prison on Monday, resulting in the death of three prisoners, as well as injuries to 25 others prisoners and five officials.
The correctional centre's inmates say they witnessed the horrific deaths of their fellow inmates on Monday but were shocked to see the warders who were allegedly involved in the clash back at work the next day.
They say they have gone on a hunger strike because they have no other means of getting the attention of management.
“Those inmates no longer had power; the officials had already overpowered them, but they continued to drive them to another section where they could beat them without us seeing. One boy fell at the gate and the officials beat him to death there.”
The inmates say they will continue starving themselves until they get answers.
