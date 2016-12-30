St Albans warders used unnecessary force - report

At least 33 inmates attacked prison warders at the St Albans Maximum Correctional Centre resulting in three fatalities.

CAPE TOWN – The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services says preliminary reports into the St Albans prison brawl reveals unnecessary force was used by prison warders.

The organisation visited Pollsmoor prison yesterday following a violent outburst at the Port Elizabeth facility earlier this week.

In the incident, reportedly sparked by gangsterism, a group of prisoners attacked guards with sharp objects.

Five guards were injured during the violent scuffle.



The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services’ Judge Johann van der Westhuizen says the attack may have been intensified as a result of the force used by prison warders in a bid to ease tensions during the brawl.

“Four inmates were interviewed by our ICCV and I must stress that this is preliminary information. The inmates indicated that the officials used unnecessary and excessive force to quell the situation. Some of the officials allegedly carried and used knives to attack inmates.”

He is calling on authorities to clamp down on corrupt prison officials.

OVERCROWDING STILL A PROBLEM

Pollsmoor prison is currently housing almost double the number of inmates the facility is allowed to take in.

The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services inspected the facility on Thursday to assess interventions that have been taken to address challenges at the institution.

The visit comes in the wake of an outbreak of violence at the St Albans prison in Port Elizabeth earlier this week in which three inmates were killed.

The Pollsmoor Correctional Services facility is currently housing 7,477 inmates, but it only has bed space for 4,336 people.

Acting regional commissioner Freddie Engelbrecht said overcrowding is a massive problem.

He says gang violence in prisons remains one of the biggest challenges.

“We try our utmost to deal with the issue of gangsterism, but it’s a big problem. As we said, we sit with overcrowding in our facilities, and it’s very difficult to focus on all the activities.”

Engelbrecht added a small percentage of corrupt prison officials add to the burden of the Correctional Services department.

