Top cop vows police will be ready for 2017 fees protests
Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane says the police have to be better prepared to deal with #FeesMustFall protests.
CAPE TOWN - Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane believes that the tactics used by the police during #FeesMustFall protests were spot on, but also acknowledges they have to be better prepared.
More than 800 protesters were arrested during #FeesMustFall demonstrations this year.
LISTEN: #Fees2017: Are police properly trained to deal with protesters?
Phahlane says they will engage with higher education institutions.
“To make sure our security plans are in place and if we’re confronted with the same challenges, we will be better positioned to deal with them.”
WATCH: Rocks and rampage at Wits University
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
