SANDF to receive body of fallen soldier in 'heroic manner'
The 27-year-old soldier was killed during a fight with rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says it will receive the body of Moalosi Mokhothu on Friday afternoon.
The 27-year-old soldier was killed during a fight with rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Monday.
The SANDF is expected to handover Mokhothu’s body to the family.
The late rifleman, also known as Bushi to his friends and family, lost his life on Monday whilst serving under the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Congo.
Mokhothu’s remains are expected back in South Africa on Friday afternoon at the air force base in Waterkloof and the SANDF says they will welcome him like any other hero who fell in combat.
The force’s Xolani Mabanga says: “The South African National Defence Force will formally receive the body from the battlefield in a heroic manner and hand it over to the family.”
Mabanga says the SANDF will inscribe Mokhothu’s name on the wall of remembrance, acknowledging him as a hero who paid the ultimate price whilst contributing towards peace, stability and prosperity in the continent.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
