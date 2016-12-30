Ronaldo rejects €300 million move to China – agent
Speaking to Sky Italia at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, Jorge Mendes said the deal would have been worth €100 million a year.
ROME – World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo has turned down the chance to leave Real Madrid for an unnamed Chinese club for a transfer fee of €300 million, his agent said on Thursday.
Speaking to Sky Italia at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, Jorge Mendes said the deal would have been worth €100 million a year to the Portugal striker.
“From China they’ve offered €300 million to Real Madrid and more than €100 million per year to the player,” Mendes was quoted as saying.
“But money is not everything. Real Madrid is his life. Cristiano is happy at Real Madrid and it is impossible to go to China.
“The Chinese market is a new market. They can buy a lot of players but then again it is impossible to go for Ronaldo.”
News of the offer made to European champions Real came on the same day Argentine striker Carlos Tevez joined the Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua from Boca Juniors.
No financial details were disclosed but media reports said Shenhua had paid €84 million for former Manchester City and Manchester United forward Tevez.
Last week Brazil midfielder Oscar joined local rivals Shanghai SIPG from Chelsea for a fee that media reports put at €60 million.
