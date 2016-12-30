Principals raise concern over divide between private, public schools

The IEB results were released at midnight, with the overall pass rate at 98% for the 2016 academic year.

JOHANNESBURG – As many independently-run schools celebrate high matric pass rates, a few principals have raised concerns over the divide that exists between private and public schools.

Schools such as St John's College, Redhill and many others in Johannesburg have achieved excellent pass rates and the overall Independent Examination Board (IEB) pass rate for the 2016 academic year is over 98%.

Head of academics at St John's College Anne Nettleton says while there are government schools that are struggling and under-resourced, there are also state-owned schools which are doing amazingly well.

“There are some absolutely outstanding public schools where they are absolutely on par with every independent school. I think for them to manage that is incredibly difficult.”

Redhill principal Joseph Gerassi says the divide between government and private schools can only be bridged through conversation.

“I for one, as a principal, would be delighted to be involved with government in some type of bosberaad where we can put our minds together. I know that as long as there is this divide, we are never going to move forward as a country.”

The IEB says it's satisfied with the achievements of the class of 2016.

