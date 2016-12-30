Parents of St John's College learners optimistic about kids' future
St John's College achieved 100% pass rate, with nine matriculants achieving an average of 90%.
JOHANNESBURG – As the Independent Examination Board (IEB) matric pass rate sits at 98.67%, parents at the St John's College in Johannesburg say they remain hopeful about their children's futures as many of them head out to state owned universities.
As parents and pupils at St John's College celebrate the schools excellent academic results, many parents say they aren’t too worried about how their children will cope in university.
“We were at Wits in the late 1980s. We also has lots of unrest, lots of protests and were teargassed. So we went through that. My wife and I think it’s part of growing.
“We do want the fees issue to be resolved. I think more kids are talented and are deserving.”
Top achiever Brandon Mackenzie says he has been following the #FeesMustFall protests at universities and that student voices need to be heard.
“I’m actually not sure what’s the best way is to go about but I think their voices need to be heard.”
The IEB says it's proud of the achievements of the class of 2016.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
