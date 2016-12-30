Popular Topics
Naked man arrested on N1 near Rivonia

Johannesburg police say that the man was trying to commit suicide by running into traffic on the freeway.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – A man who has been seen running naked on the N1 south near Rivonia has been apprehended by police and taken to the Edenvale Hospital.

Police say the man was trying to commit suicide by running into traffic on the freeway.

It is believed that he might have psychological problems.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s Wayne Minaar says: “The naked man, who was reportedly running naked on the freeway wanting to commit suicide, has been captured on the N1 south. There will be tests conducted to see if he was psychologically unstable.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

