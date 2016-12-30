Missing Cape Town businessman found alive
The 44-year-old was reunited with his family on Wednesday, after going missing three months ago.
CAPE TOWN - No arrests have been made in connection with the abduction of Athlone businessman Naushad Khan.
The 44-year-old was reunited with his family on Wednesday, after going missing three months ago.
He was allegedly kidnapped outside his business in Rylands, but details about his disappearance remain sketchy.
Police say Khan was found in Thornton Road.
Western Cape Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula says: "The circumstances around him going missing is still under investigation. We can’t say much. All we can say is we’re happy we found him alive.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Top cop vows police will be ready for 2017 fees protests
-
St Albans warders used unnecessary force - report
-
IEB impressed with 2016 matric results
-
‘Attack on police is attack on authority of the state’
-
Umalusi: No special treatment for Vuwani learners
-
Call for collective approach to address prison overcrowding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.