Missing Cape Town businessman found alive

The 44-year-old was reunited with his family on Wednesday, after going missing three months ago.

CAPE TOWN - No arrests have been made in connection with the abduction of Athlone businessman Naushad Khan.

He was allegedly kidnapped outside his business in Rylands, but details about his disappearance remain sketchy.

Police say Khan was found in Thornton Road.

Western Cape Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula says: "The circumstances around him going missing is still under investigation. We can’t say much. All we can say is we’re happy we found him alive.”

