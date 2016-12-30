Love, set, match: Tweeps on Serena Williams' engagement

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
Popular Topics
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

Love, set, match: Tweeps on Serena Williams' engagement

Serena Williams is engaged to Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of the social media company Reddit.

A screengrab of the picture Serena Williams used to illustrate her poem on a Reddit thread.
A screengrab of the picture Serena Williams used to illustrate her poem on a Reddit thread.
9 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - World number two tennis player Serena Williams announced her engagement in a poem on a Reddit thread to Alexis Ohanian.

In the poem Williams reveals how the co-founder of Reddit proposed: “I came home/ A little late/ Someone had a bag packed for me/ And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome/ To escort me to my very own ‘charming/ Back to where our stars first collided/ And now it was full circle/ At the same table we first met by chance/ But by choice/ Down on knee/ He said 4 words/ And I said yes.”

Ohanian shared Williams’s post on his Facebook page with the message: “she said yes”.

(She said yes.) She asked me to draw her something for "the future Mrs. Kn0thing" because she had a Reddit post to make. Keeper.

Posted by Alexis Ohanian on Thursday, 29 December 2016

Judging by the reaction of tweeps, not everyone around the world has welcomed the news with joy.

Timeline

More in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions