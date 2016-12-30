Love, set, match: Tweeps on Serena Williams' engagement
Serena Williams is engaged to Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of the social media company Reddit.
CAPE TOWN - World number two tennis player Serena Williams announced her engagement in a poem on a Reddit thread to Alexis Ohanian.
In the poem Williams reveals how the co-founder of Reddit proposed: “I came home/ A little late/ Someone had a bag packed for me/ And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome/ To escort me to my very own ‘charming/ Back to where our stars first collided/ And now it was full circle/ At the same table we first met by chance/ But by choice/ Down on knee/ He said 4 words/ And I said yes.”
Ohanian shared Williams’s post on his Facebook page with the message: “she said yes”.
(She said yes.) She asked me to draw her something for "the future Mrs. Kn0thing" because she had a Reddit post to make. Keeper.Posted by Alexis Ohanian on Thursday, 29 December 2016
Judging by the reaction of tweeps, not everyone around the world has welcomed the news with joy.
Black men have notoriously stripped Serena Williams of her womanhood. Called her a man and whatnot. BUT NOW YOU CALL YOURSELF BEING UPSET???— busan babe™ (@melaninbarbie) December 29, 2016
Serena Williams can get married idc just don't say black men didn't see her worth because maybe she wasn't worth the stress b— spydie A Savage (@spydaman617) December 30, 2016
*Serena Williams dates 35 black dudes* Black dudes: "She's a man" *Serena marries white dude* Black dudes: "Our Nubian queen betrayed us"— Call Me Keenen (new) (@KBTM30) December 29, 2016
If your hating on Serena Williams for marrying a White dude, then you are a racist. Congrats Serena Williams— Dogy Dog (@SiphiweSips) December 30, 2016
The exact same men who were making fun of Serena Williams and her body are now mad cause she got a man? pic.twitter.com/96OPQkExk5— lemonade heux 💋 (@jstcwarrior) December 30, 2016
