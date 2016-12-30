Liverpool versus Manchester City, the fans’ view

One fan said that Liverpool started the season well, and not having European football as a distraction is a huge advantage.

LONDON – Second-placed Liverpool host Manchester City, who are third, in a clash between two Premier League title-chasing teams on Saturday.

Here is what fans of the two clubs have to say:

Peter Phillips, The Kop Table Podcast

“It’s obviously very important to get all three points on Saturday to keep us as close to (leaders) Chelsea as possible.

“The confidence amongst the team will be high after the midweek victory over Stoke. With the New Year’s Eve atmosphere and a full house at Anfield to roar them on, it promises to be a very exciting game.

“Manchester City’s passing game will make it difficult. That said, with the high tempo pressing game Juergen Klopp likes to play, City are going to have to be quick in possession because Liverpool players will be swarming around them at every opportunity to intercept.

“It’s massively important that we use this opportunity to send a message to the other teams around us that we are going to fight tooth and nail to be in with a chance to win the title come May.

“I’m always cautious about making predictions but I’m going to go for a 4-2 Liverpool win this weekend. Our forward players can be devastating but our defence is prone to conceding a goal or two against the better teams in the league.

“We have had a couple of sloppy results at Bournemouth and Burnley but overall we have been consistent and we have shown we have a great squad who are confident of beating any team in the Premier League. For now, the title race is wide open - but we’ll be ready to pounce when Chelsea drop a few points.”

Ric Turner, Bluemoon MCFC

“I’m always apprehensive about our chances at Anfield, and with good reason - we’ve only won once there in the last 35 years, which is a quite staggering statistic.

“I think we’ll find it tough on Saturday, and would be more than happy with a point. I’m not confident though, and think Liverpool will edge it 2-1.

“It’s vital that we weather the early storm because Liverpool will come flying out of the blocks. It’s going to be a big test for Pep Guardiola but I’m sure he’ll relish the tactical battle with Juergen Klopp.

“I think some people have a misconception of Pep Guardiola as being a manager who is obsessed with the concept of “tiki-taka” football. But, as he’s stated himself this week, possession for the sake of it is futile.

“Ball retention is obviously important in order to dominate games, but there has to be an end product that has been lacking at times of late.

“I think we’ll see an improvement with return of Sergio Aguero and once Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus settle into the side.

“It’ll be a relief if Philippe Coutinho, as expected, misses out through injury but the front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi will undoubtedly cause us problems. Adam Lallana is in good form too and is a constant menace.

“Liverpool started the season well, and not having European football as a distraction is a huge advantage, as Leicester showed last season.

“They’ve already been to The Emirates, White Hart Lane and Stamford Bridge and secured impressive results. Chelsea are still obviously the favourites to win the league, but Liverpool are very much in contention.”