Linda Mti steps down from Mandela Bay municipality
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip has confirmed Mti tendered his resignation and will be taking early retirement.
CAPE TOWN - The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s controversial head of safety and security Linda Mti will be leaving his position.
Mti, who has been linked to corruption while he was still national correctional services commissioner, was appointed by the council following a recommendation by former mayor Danny Jordaan.
Mayor Athol Trollip, who took over in August, has on many occasions voiced his concern about what he called an irregular appointment.
Trollip has confirmed Mti tendered his resignation to the municipal and will be taking early retirement.
Mti will officially step down in May.
His short-lived tenure as head of safety and security was marred by opposition questioning his fitness for the job.
The Special Investigating Unit implicated Mti in alleged irregular tenders worth more than R1 billion when he was head of prisons.
The Democratic Alliance has unsuccessfully been pushing for the National Prosecuting Authority to charge Mti for fraud and corruption.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.