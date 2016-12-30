IEB: We've never had a matric exam paper leak
The Independent Examination Board says they use an electronic locking system to store exam papers.
CAPE TOWN - The Independent Examination Board (IEB) says several mechanisms are put in place each year to prevent the leaking of exam papers.
Matric results for the IEB exams were released at midnight, with a 98.67% pass rate obtained.
This represents a slight increase from last year's 98.3%.
More than 11,000 full-time matriculants and just over 700 part-time candidates wrote the 2016 exams.
The IEB’s CEO Anne Oberholzer says they’ve never had any incidents where question papers were leaked ahead of the exams.
Oberholzer says they use an electronic locking system to store exam papers.
“There’s an electronic lock on it whereby we set the time at which the bag may be opened. And when it arrives at the school, the school cannot do anything with the bag until the due date and time for that exam to be written. The bag is opened using an electronic key.”
To get your 2016 IEB matric results now go to EWN’s special matric results page. Share the page with your friends.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.