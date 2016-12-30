IEB: We've never had a matric exam paper leak

The Independent Examination Board says they use an electronic locking system to store exam papers.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Examination Board (IEB) says several mechanisms are put in place each year to prevent the leaking of exam papers.

Matric results for the IEB exams were released at midnight, with a 98.67% pass rate obtained.

This represents a slight increase from last year's 98.3%.

More than 11,000 full-time matriculants and just over 700 part-time candidates wrote the 2016 exams.

The IEB’s CEO Anne Oberholzer says they’ve never had any incidents where question papers were leaked ahead of the exams.

Oberholzer says they use an electronic locking system to store exam papers.

“There’s an electronic lock on it whereby we set the time at which the bag may be opened. And when it arrives at the school, the school cannot do anything with the bag until the due date and time for that exam to be written. The bag is opened using an electronic key.”

