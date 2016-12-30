Gauteng police deploy extra resources ahead of New Year's Eve

More resources and law enforcement officials have been mobilised across the country.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police have warned they will be clamping down on criminal activity as New Year’s celebrations get underway this weekend.

More resources and law enforcement officials have been mobilised across the province.

The SAPS says cases of road rage, domestic violence, child neglect and malicious damage to property are expected to be prevalent at this time of the year because of alcohol abuse.

Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini has urged those who will be celebrating at their homes to make sure their property is secured and that children are taken care of at all times.

“Police and other law enforcement agencies including task officials will be mobilising all the resources available to make sure that all the illegal activities that take place during New Year celebration are being policed.”

